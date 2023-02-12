UrduPoint.com

Lahore Qalandars To Play Positive Game: Shaheen Afridi

Muhammad Rameez Published February 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Captain Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the team would play a positive game in 8th season of the mega event starting from Monday at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Holding a press conference at the stadium here on Sunday, he said that all teams of the event were strong and they were not considering any team week. He said that the only aim was to play role in victory of the team to defend the title.

Lahore Qalandar's captain and national cricket team fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi said that the 8th season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is going to start, in which all the participating teams were well balanced. He said that Lahore Qalandars has supporters in many places adding that the Multan fans have also always given love to the team.

In the first match between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, the people of Multan will support both teams with a jam-packed stadium to boost the opening match.

To a question, he said that injuries were part of the game but his goal was to play positive cricket and gave good performance for the team.

To another question, Afridi said that the pitch has not been seen yet, the pitch will not be known for two days before the match adding that hopefully it would be good. He said that Lahore Qalandars would try to get top orders of Multan Sultan down to put pressure on the rival team.

Responding to another question, he said that players always focused on their game and tried to play a vital role in the victory of the team.

