Lahore Qalandars Unveil New Kit For PSL Season 10
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2025 | 12:43 PM
A special event titled 'Qalandars Night' was held at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore, where the team's official anthem was also launched along with new kit
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars unveiled their new kit for fast approaching 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
On Sunday, the team released a video on social media featuring captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sikandar Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, and other players showcasing the new jersey. The traditional color of the jersey has been retained this year, while different color variants have been introduced for home and away matches.
The same day, a special event titled 'Qalandars Night' was held at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore, where the team's official anthem was also launched along with the new kit.
The event featured performances by well-known singers, a laser show, and a birthday cake cutting ceremony for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.
The opening match of PSL 10would be played on April 11 at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.
