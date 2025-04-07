Open Menu

Lahore Qalandars Unveil New Kit For PSL Season 10

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 07, 2025 | 12:43 PM

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

A special event titled 'Qalandars Night' was held at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore, where the team's official anthem was also launched along with new kit

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2025) Lahore Qalandars unveiled their new kit for fast approaching 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Sunday, the team released a video on social media featuring captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sikandar Raza, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, and other players showcasing the new jersey. The traditional color of the jersey has been retained this year, while different color variants have been introduced for home and away matches.

The same day, a special event titled 'Qalandars Night' was held at Greater Iqbal Park in Lahore, where the team's official anthem was also launched along with the new kit.

The event featured performances by well-known singers, a laser show, and a birthday cake cutting ceremony for captain Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The opening match of PSL 10would be played on April 11 at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.

Related Topics

Cricket Lahore Social Media Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Same Lahore Qalandars Sikandar Raza Fakhar Zaman April Sunday National University Afridi Event Islamabad United

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10

3 minutes ago
 20-year old girl student dies of heart attack whil ..

20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..

12 minutes ago
 SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial author ..

SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority

16 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Fl ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title

31 minutes ago
 France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters a ..

France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction

1 hour ago
 UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to provid ..

UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..

1 hour ago
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan

1 hour ago
 Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium

2 hours ago
 Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 mill ..

Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports