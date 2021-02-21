UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Qalandars Win Toss Against Peshawar Zalmi, Elect To Field

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:20 PM

Lahore Qalandars win toss against Peshawar Zalmi, elect to field

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and elected to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL-06) tourney at the National Stadium – Karachi.

This is the second match of the tournament of the PSL6 2021.

TeamsLahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Kamran Akmal, Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Ammad Butt, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shoaib Mehmood and Mohammad Imran.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Super League David Lahore Qalandars Mohammad Hafeez Wahab Riaz Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Rashid Khan Fakhar Zaman Ali Agha Sunday Afridi Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

3 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

UAE stresses importance of digital technologies in ..

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.