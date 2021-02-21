Lahore Qalandars win toss against Peshawar Zalmi, elect to field

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Qalandars on Sunday won the toss and elected to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League 6 (PSL-06) tourney at the National Stadium – Karachi.

This is the second match of the tournament of the PSL6 2021.

TeamsLahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Salman Ali Agha, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Mirza.

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz (Captain), Kamran Akmal, Imam Ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Ammad Butt, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Shoaib Mehmood and Mohammad Imran.