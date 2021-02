Lahore Qalandars on Monday won the toss against Quetta Gladiators and elected to field

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Qalandars on Monday won the toss against Quetta Gladiators and elected to field.

This is the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 at Karachi's National Stadium.