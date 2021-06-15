UrduPoint.com
Lahore Qalandars Won The Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Quetta Gladiators

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:49 PM

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

The 23rd match of Pakistan Super League season six is being played at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.

It is the 23rd match of Pakistan Super League season six being played at Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi

Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Seekuge Prasana, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sultan Ahmed, Tim David, Zaid Alam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood and Zahir Khan

