Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink: Haye Squad qualify for main final

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Haye Squad defeated FG/Din Polo to book berth in the main final while The Eagles team qualified for the subsidiary final of the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament 2022 being played here at the Lahore Polo Club Ground.

In the first match of the day, Haye Squad played well against FG/Din Polo team and outpaced them by 12-7. From Haye Squad, Saqib Khan Khakwani emerged as hero of the day as he played a great game and hammered eight impressive goals, while he was well supported by teammates Usman Haye with three goals and Filipa Henry with one goal. From the losing team, Sheikh Muhammad Farhad thrashed three goals while Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) contributed with a brace and Agha Musa with one goal while they had also handicap advantage of one and a half goal.

The second match was played among three teams under the American system, after which The Eagles team emerged as winner as they first defeated Lahore Smart City by 2-2 and then in the second match, they edged out Zacky Farms Reapers by 2-1. In the third two-chukker match, Lahore Smart City defeated Zacky Farms Reapers by 4-3. Tomorrow (Friday), three crucial matches will be contested here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.