Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) World youth boxing champion Usman Wazir on Friday announced that Pakistan will host its first major international boxing championship in Lahore on January 25, marking a significant milestone for the country's sports landscape.

During a press conference at the National Press Club, Wazir revealed that the championship will feature boxers from five countries: Indonesia, Iran, Thailand, France and Pakistan.

The event will showcase ten competitive fights with Pakistani amateur boxer Khushal Khan representing the host nation.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for Pakistani boxing," Wazir emphasized. "Beyond cricket, we need to support and develop other sports and this championship is a crucial step towards that goal.

The boxer highlighted the event's potential to inspire young athletes and promote boxing as a competitive sport in Pakistan.

He expressed the hope of organizing similar international competitions in other cities, with Islamabad potentially hosting future events.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab minister Sardar Saleem Haider Khan were urged to provide support and sponsorship to encourage youth participation in boxing.

Usman Wazir, who has previously competed in fourteen competitions, stated his commitment to raising Pakistan's international sporting profile through this championship.

The event promises to be a significant boost for Pakistan's sporting diversity, offering a platform for emerging boxing talent and international athletic exchange.