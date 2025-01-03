Open Menu

Lahore To Host 1st Mega Boxing Championship On Jan 25; Usman Wazir

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir

World youth boxing champion Usman Wazir on Friday announced that Pakistan will host its first major international boxing championship in Lahore on January 25, marking a significant milestone for the country's sports landscape

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) World youth boxing champion Usman Wazir on Friday announced that Pakistan will host its first major international boxing championship in Lahore on January 25, marking a significant milestone for the country's sports landscape.

During a press conference at the National Press Club, Wazir revealed that the championship will feature boxers from five countries: Indonesia, Iran, Thailand, France and Pakistan.

The event will showcase ten competitive fights with Pakistani amateur boxer Khushal Khan representing the host nation.

"This is a groundbreaking moment for Pakistani boxing," Wazir emphasized. "Beyond cricket, we need to support and develop other sports and this championship is a crucial step towards that goal.

"

The boxer highlighted the event's potential to inspire young athletes and promote boxing as a competitive sport in Pakistan.

He expressed the hope of organizing similar international competitions in other cities, with Islamabad potentially hosting future events.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab minister Sardar Saleem Haider Khan were urged to provide support and sponsorship to encourage youth participation in boxing.

Usman Wazir, who has previously competed in fourteen competitions, stated his commitment to raising Pakistan's international sporting profile through this championship.

The event promises to be a significant boost for Pakistan's sporting diversity, offering a platform for emerging boxing talent and international athletic exchange.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thailand Sports Exchange Iran Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider France Young Indonesia January Event From Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, ..

IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawa ..

7 minutes ago
 Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency ope ..

Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening

3 minutes ago
 Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success

Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success

2 minutes ago
 British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89

3 minutes ago
 Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan ..

Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir

4 minutes ago
 Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equip ..

Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills

4 minutes ago
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's ach ..

Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements

4 minutes ago
 Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC

Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC

2 minutes ago
 Body of female worker found from canal

Body of female worker found from canal

2 minutes ago
 Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperit ..

Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ik ..

2 minutes ago
 PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points

PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points

2 minutes ago
 SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Cente ..

SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Center to address land salinity

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports