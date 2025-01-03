Lahore To Host 1st Mega Boxing Championship On Jan 25; Usman Wazir
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2025 | 07:55 PM
World youth boxing champion Usman Wazir on Friday announced that Pakistan will host its first major international boxing championship in Lahore on January 25, marking a significant milestone for the country's sports landscape
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) World youth boxing champion Usman Wazir on Friday announced that Pakistan will host its first major international boxing championship in Lahore on January 25, marking a significant milestone for the country's sports landscape.
During a press conference at the National Press Club, Wazir revealed that the championship will feature boxers from five countries: Indonesia, Iran, Thailand, France and Pakistan.
The event will showcase ten competitive fights with Pakistani amateur boxer Khushal Khan representing the host nation.
"This is a groundbreaking moment for Pakistani boxing," Wazir emphasized. "Beyond cricket, we need to support and develop other sports and this championship is a crucial step towards that goal.
"
The boxer highlighted the event's potential to inspire young athletes and promote boxing as a competitive sport in Pakistan.
He expressed the hope of organizing similar international competitions in other cities, with Islamabad potentially hosting future events.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Punjab minister Sardar Saleem Haider Khan were urged to provide support and sponsorship to encourage youth participation in boxing.
Usman Wazir, who has previously competed in fourteen competitions, stated his commitment to raising Pakistan's international sporting profile through this championship.
The event promises to be a significant boost for Pakistan's sporting diversity, offering a platform for emerging boxing talent and international athletic exchange.
Recent Stories
IWMI hosts training workshop on water accounting, resource assessment in Peshawa ..
Poland bars Hungarian envoy from EU presidency opening
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success
British novelist David Lodge dies aged 89
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir
Steering Committee reinforces commitment for equipping youth with skills
Azma Bokhari criticises PTI, highlights govt's achievements
Govt fully active to protect farmers’ rights: AC
Body of female worker found from canal
Uraan Pakistan to pave path for economic prosperity with revolutionary plans: Ik ..
PSX stays bullish, gains 467 more points
SAU VC announces establishment of Bio-Saline Center to address land salinity
More Stories From Sports
-
Frenchman Castera plots roadmap for Dakar success2 minutes ago
-
Lahore to host 1st mega boxing championship on Jan 25; Usman Wazir4 minutes ago
-
Tennis tournament heats up: National Championship enter semifinal22 minutes ago
-
President's Trophy Grade-I to begin from 8 January1 hour ago
-
Rohit omission from decisive Test 'emotional' says India's Pant6 hours ago
-
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today7 hours ago
-
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Africa7 hours ago
-
Australia in charge as Boland rips through Rohit-less India7 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 3rd T20 scores18 hours ago
-
Shan wants ruthless cricket against Proteas in Newlands test21 hours ago
-
National team’s top brass reflects on Pakistan’s challenges, triumphs, strategic evolution21 hours ago
-
Local Tennis Stars shine in National Ranking Championship24 hours ago