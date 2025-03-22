Lahore Whites defeat Karachi Blues by eight runs

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Lahore Whites emerged victorious against Karachi Blues by eight runs in an exciting National T-20 Cup clash at the Multan cricket Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss, Karachi Blues opted to field first, inviting Lahore Whites to set the target. Batting first, Lahore Whites posted a total of 146 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The top scorer for Lahore Whites was Muhammad Mohsin, who played a solid knock of 47 runs. He was well-supported by Muhammad Saleem with 29 runs and Muhammad Rameez with 27. Other contributions came from Hassan Rizwan (13), Muhammad Faik (12), Muhammad Ikhlaq (5), Saad Saleem (1), Ubaid Shah (2), and Muhammad Salman (3).

For Karachi Blues, Hamza Sohail was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets, Arish Ali took two wickets while Bahadur Ali and Rameez Aziz chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing a target of 147, Karachi Blues struggled against Lahore Whites' disciplined bowling attack and could only manage 138 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Kashif Ali was the top scorer with 32 runs, but his efforts fell short. Lahore Whites’ bowling attack was led by Ubaid Shah, who took three crucial wickets. Muhammad Salman grabbed two wickets, while Ahmed Daniyal, Kamran Afzal, and Muhammad Faik picked up one wicket each.

For his outstanding bowling performance, Ubaid Shah was named the player of the match.