ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Lahore defeated Faisalabad by 2-0 on Friday in the girl's hockey final of the All Pakistan Inter board Sports Gala organized by Inter Board Sports Committee and Board of education Mardan here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the third-fourth position match, Larkana beat Multan by 5-4. In badminton, first position was won by Lahore while Islamabad grabbed the second spot and Abbottabad stood third. The first position in Athletics was won by Lahore, while second postion was shared by Faisalabad and Dera Ghazi Khan and Islamabad grabbed the third position.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Professional Training Miss Wajiha Qamar who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the sports gala, said a healthy body has a healthy mind and sports play an important role in keeping the brain healthy and active.

"Education is essential for a successful life but sports also play an important role for a healthy and fruitful life," she said and advised the students to take part in extracurricular activities in addition to their regular studies.

She said as now the sports gala was over therefore it was time to study and get good marks in the annual exams just like the students worked hard to get good positions in sports.

Ms. Wajiha Qamar, who also distributed awards to the best performing players in the spots gala, lauded the efforts of Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and Mardan Board in making the sports gala a successful event. "IBCC was earlier known for certification but now because of Ghulam Ali Mallah's efforts it is creating a positive image in sports.""Under his leadership, the organization is bringing positive changes including educational reforms, better service delivery, automation, digitalization and extracurricular activities," she said.