Lahore Wins PM Youth Sports League Volleyball

Muhammad Rameez Published June 20, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The provincial level competitions of Men's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Volleyball Provincial League organized by the Prime Minister Youth Program and Higher Education Commission concluded at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Five teams from across Punjab participated in these competitions, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur.

On the final day, the third and fourth position match was played between Sialkot and Rawalpindi, which Sialkot won.

The final match was played between Lahore and Faisalabad and after a nerve-wracking competition, Lahore won the title of champion, and the Faisalabad team was declared the runner-up.

On this occasion, chief guest Dr. Saeed Ahmed Buzdar, Dean Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences distributed prizes among the players.

