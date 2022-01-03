Lahore wins Punjab karate championship title

Showing all-round performance and superior technique, Lahore's martial art players won the Punjab karate championship title at Sahiwal's at Sports Gymnasium Hall, on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Showing all-round performance and superior technique, Lahore's martial art players won the Punjab karate championship title at Sahiwal's at sports Gymnasium Hall, on Monday.

Lahore scooped five gold and two bronze medals and secured the first position.

Sahiwal won two gold, one silver and two bronze medals to finish at runners-up place, followed by Faisalabad which won one gold, two silver and three bronze medals and secured the third position.

Muhammad Jahangir, chairman Pakistan Karate Federation, and Andleeb Sandhu, secretary, PKF, were the chief guest at the closing ceremony. They distributed medals and shield among the winners.