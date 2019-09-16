UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lahore Wins Railways Inter Division Squash Title

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 04:27 PM

Lahore wins railways inter division squash title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Lahore division won the Pakistan Railways Inter Divisional Squash Championship title with 100 points on Monday.

According to information made available here by the Pakistan Railways sports board to APP , Lahore struck fine performance in the event held at KPK Sports Complex.

Peshawar Division got the second place with 70 points and workshop division secured third place claiming 40 points.

Divisional Sports Officer Peshawar Division, Gul Hassan was the Chief Guest on this occasion and gave away the trophies and prizes to the winning teams and players.

More Stories From Sports

