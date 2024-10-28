Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 28, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Complex

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Trials of Lahore Youth Festival (LYF) are being carried out successfully in Punjab Stadium and Alhamra Cultural Complex at the same time.

Provincial education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, on Monday, paid a surprise visit to Al Hamra Cultural Complex and Punjab Stadium to review the trials of LYF as well as encouraging the students being participated in the festival. Rana Sinakdar Hayat witnessed the talent hunt activities including paintings, battle of bands besides sports trails of javelin throw, tug of war, long and pole jump.

He also appreciated the spirit, enthusiasm of students and said that such events would be arranged in future as well for boosting the capabilities of students. During the Talent Hunt performances, he also gave a standing ovation to the young performers and inquired about the facilities being provided to them. He also directed the administration to ensure water and food to the participants. Visiting the talent hunt painting trails, he also showed interest in buying the paintings of some students.

He promised the students that he will visit their college soon after the LYF to encourage them and buy paintings there.

While talking to the media, the Education Minister said that in order to create passion among the students it is important to encourage their talent. Activities like Youth Festivals are indispensable for bringing out the hidden talent among the youth. He announced that 1000 academies are being established in schools, in collaboration with Sports Department, where the youth of that respective areas will be able to flourish their talent in the evening hours.

Rana Sikandar Hayat also thanked the Chief Minister of Punjab for organizing the Lahore Youth Festival and said that the Chief Minister is trying to promote healthy activities in Punjab province. Such events help ignite the creativity of the youth and build self-confidence among them, he added.

It is worth mentioning that more than 250 students participated in the trials of various sports and other activities in the Lahore Youth Festival.

