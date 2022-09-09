UrduPoint.com

Laiba Ihsan, Samidda Win City Girls College Defence Day TT, Badminton Titles

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Laiba Ihsan, Samidda win City Girls College Defence Day TT, Badminton titles

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Promising Laiba Ihsan of Chemistry Department and Samidda Shoukat of Health and Physical education and sports clinched the City Girls College Defence Day Table Tennis and Badminton titles here on Friday.

Principal, City Girls College Gulbahar Peshawar, Tahira Dar was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the final of the Table Tennis and Badminton events. Director Sports and daughter of former hockey Olympian Najma Qazi, members of the various faculties, teaching staff and table tennis and badminton officials were also present.

The girls of various sections including Chemistry, Physics, Health and Physical Education and Sports, Computer Science, English, urdu, Home Economics, Islamic Studies, and Pakistan Studies enthusiastically participated in the table tennis and badminton event besides celebrating the Defence Day.

Principal Tahira Dar appreciated the students for enthusiastically participating in Defence Day. She said the day of September 6th is celebrated as the Defence Day of Pakistan each year across the nation to pay tribute to the brave sons of the soil, who sacrificed their lives while defending their homeland during the 1965 War.

She informed the female students that the date of September 6 marks the day in 1965 when Indian troops crossed the international border to launch an attack on Pakistani Punjab, but Pakistan Army, backed by the people of Pakistan, despite its smaller size and fewer armaments bravely repulsed and stopped the Indian attacks dead in their tracks and the dream of the Indian Army to celebrate the evening at one of Lahore's most well-known places, was shattered into pieces.

To familiarize the young generation with the history of Pakistan and the sacrifices of their forefathers, the achievements of Pakistani forces must be recounted so that the younger ones may not be misled by false information deliberately propagated by Pakistan's enemies, she informed.

Earlier, in the final of the Table Tennis Laiba Ihsan recorded victory against Lubaba Munir of Home Economic Department by 3-2 in a thrilling encounter, the score was 11-9, 10-12, 11-7, 9-11 and 14-12. Both Laiba Ihsan and Lubaba Munir played excellently against each other and produced some excellent games witnessed by large numbers of spectators.

In the badminton event, Samidda of Health and Physical Education and Sports defeated Iqra Khan of the Computer Science Department by 3-2, the score was 21-23, 23-21, 29-27, 17-21, and 21-13. The match provided a great thrill for the sitting students.

At the end, the chief guest Principal Tahira Dar along with Najma Qazi distributed certificates, trophies, medals and cash prizes among the position holders.

