Laiba Nasir-led Stars Continue Their Winning Streak With The Third Consecutive Victory

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2023 | 02:43 PM

The young cricketers are excited for amazing cricket at the domestic grounds.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 16th, 2023) stars grasp their third victory of the tournament, whereas Haniah Ahmer’s Invincibles register the lowest total of the competition so far, after getting bowled out for just 43.

Invincibles vs Conquerors

Conquerors won the toss and elected to field first.

Haniah Ahmer-led side had an abysmal outing with the bat today. The side was bowled out for 43 runs, after batting for 19.5 overs. None of the players could get to double figures.

A four-wicket-haul by Rida Aslam and two wickets each by Zaib-un-Nisa and Memoona Khalid kept the opposition on a tight leash.

Despite the top order failing to perform, Conquerors were able to chase the small target easily. The Zaib-un-Nisa-led side completed the chase with 9.1 overs to spare.

Strikers vs Stars

After winning the toss, Strikers decided to bat first. An unbeaten 54 by Areesha Ansari took the side to 108 in the first innings, while the side struggled otherwise with the rest of the team failing to get going.

Two wickets each by Maham Ali and captain Laiba Nasir kept the Strikers from freely scoring.

The chase was defined by Samiya Asfar, who produced a brilliant knock of 62 runs, keeping her side comfortably in position to steal their third victory of the tournament. A three-wicket-haul from Kainat Riasat challenged the Stars, however, they were able to get over the line with ten balls remaining.

Scores in brief:

Conquerors vs Invincibles

Conquerors win by 7 wickets and 55 balls remaining.

Invincibles: 43 all out in 19.5 overs (Humaira 9; Rida Aslam 4-9, Memoona Khalid 2-6, Zaib-un-Nisa 2-8)

Conquerors: 43-3 in 10.5 overs (Rida Aslam 17*, Quratulain Ahsen 13*; Zarish Farooq Samuel 1-9, Memoon Tipuu Sultan 1-9, Haniah Ahmer 1-14)

Player of the match: Zaib-un-Nisa and Rida Aslam

Strikers vs Stars

Stars win by 4 wickets

Strikers: 108-6 in 20 overs (Areesha Ansari 54*; Maham Ali 2-9, Laiba Nasir 2-12)

Stars: 109-6 in 18.2 overs (Samiya Asfar 62; Kainat Riasat 3-26)

Player of the match: Samiya Asfar

