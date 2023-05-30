Laiba urges young girls to pursue career in sports

Pakistani women cricketer Laiba Nasir has urged young girls for pursuing a career in sports, saying dreams can be achieved with hard work and support of parents

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):Pakistani women cricketer Laiba Nasir has urged young girls for pursuing a career in sports, saying dreams can be achieved with hard work and support of parents.

17 years old, Laiba stellar performances on the international stage, representing Pakistan in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa, have caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts and pundits alike. Currently featuring for the Dynamites in the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament in Karachi, Laiba is emerging as a promising talent, showcasing immense potential and determination to succeed.

On her journey to cricket, Laiba said, "I was 12 years old when I started playing cricket on the street next to my home with boys. The neighbours used to question my family about why I am playing on the street, expressing concern that it could lead to road blockages. On one occasion, they even visited my home to persuade my family to prevent me from playing this game. At that time, my father told me that if I want to pursue this game professionally, then I should go to the ground and then he accompanied me there." Mentioning the positive impact her father had on her early playing days, Laiba said, "My father used to take me to ground early in the morning and helped me in my practice, but then my father, who worked at an old clothes shop, got me admitted in a club," she told PCB Digital.

Laiba has four siblings and three of them play sports like football and athletics.

During her younger years, Laiba faced suggestions from others to consider athletics due to her short height and not being of the ideal fitness. Nevertheless, she remained convinced regarding her passion for cricket.

Talking about her idol, right-handed Laiba said, "When I started playing cricket, people used to tell me that be like Sana Mir, then I started following her. Later, I tried copying Nida Dar's bowling action, which I am yet to fully replicate." Recalling the moment when her name was announced for the first time in Women's U19 T20 Tournament that was played at the Lahore Country Club in Muridke from 13 to 22 August 2022, Laiba said, "I still remember people would question my decision to play this game, advising me against it. Once my name was announced, those very individuals reached out to congratulate me."Narrating that moment, when she was picked inthe ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup squad, Laiba said, "I was batting in the nets when the head coach congratulated me that you have been inducted into the squad. When I got free from practice, I called my family members and sister, they were very happy. After returning home that day, my father took me to the market where our shop is located and proudly shared the news with everyone that his daughter had been chosen for the Pakistan squad in the World Cup."Laiba has advocated for young girls pursuing a career in this sport. "It is incredibly motivating that with hard work and the support of parents, one can achieve their dreams."