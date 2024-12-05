Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions seek development, title

Lake City Panthers and Nurpur Lions want to do their best in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup which will commence from 7 December at the iconic Rawalpindi Cricket stadium. Both the teams not only want to achieve the ultimate goal of title triumph but also want to develop players for the higher grades

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Lake City Panthers and Nurpur Lions want to do their best in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup which will commence from 7 December at the iconic Rawalpindi Cricket stadium. Both the teams not only want to achieve the ultimate goal of title triumph but also want to develop players for the higher grades.

"We know the formats are different and we are coming from 50-over format to this shorter one, but I am sure that given the defined roles my players will play an exciting brand of cricket and if we play to our potential best results will come," said Saqlain Mushtaq, who also coached Pakistan to semi-final and runners-up finish in the 2021 and 2022 ICC T20 World Cups, respectively.

Shadab Khan leads a strong batting line-up with dashing Sharjeel Khan at the top of the order, but subject to his fitness. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Umar Siddiq are two aggressive batters who can give a rollicking start to Lake City Panthers.

Pakistan stars Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Shadab and spin-bowling all-rounder Mubasir Khan can give impetus to batting in the slog overs. Sajid Khan, fresh from his series winning performance against England in the Test series and 27 wickets in Quaid-e-Azam trophy, is also eager to make his name in white-ball cricket.

The pace bowling looks slightly inexperienced. But Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ibtisam and Irfanullah Shah can overcome that through their enormous talent.

Schedule of Lake City Panthers matches (All matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium)

7 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (3.30pm)

8 Dec – vs Engro Dolphins (12 noon)

11 Dec – vs Nurpur Lions (12 noon)

13 Dec – UMT Markhors (3.30pm)

15 Dec – ABL Stallions (11am)

16 Dec – Engro Dolphins (12 noon)

19 Dec – Nurpur Lions (12 noon)

21 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (11am)

Nurpur Lions have several ambitions to fulfill from the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup. Mentor Waqar Younis admits a lot of work needed to be done to make Pakistan's national teams of all three formats more competitive and in turn get the much-needed fillip.

"There is no doubt that Pakistan lags behind when it comes to match the T20 style of play which other teams exhibit," said Waqar.

"When it comes to hitting in the slog overs by middle and lower order batters we need huge improvement. The top order is doing well but I am sure we mentors will target this tournament to improve that and this problem will be solved.

"Tournaments like Champions Cup can help produce players for Pakistan as we all endeavour to give a big fillip to our cricket."

Some of the young fast bowlers like Musa Khan, fresh from being the highest wicket-taker in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy with 38 in five matches, Shahid Aziz and Mohammad Salman will be part of the Lions pace battery. Hunain Shah, brother of Pakistan international Naseem Shah, is also in the ranks to shine after missing the Champions One-Day Cup due to injury. These pacers cannot wish for a more illustrious teacher than Waqar.

The batting will be bolstered by hard hitting Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Taha, sedate customer in Imam-ul-Haq and the wily hitters in Mohammad Basit, Khushdil Shah, Rohail Nazir and Mohammad Faiq.

All-rounder Aamer Yamin will lend experience and guile while Arif Yaqoob will further make his mark in the shortest format of the game after being touted for his wicket taking ability in the National T20 Cup last year and the HBL Pakistan Super League earlier this year.

Schedule of Nurpur Lions matches (All matches at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium)

7 Dec – vs UMT Markhors (11am)

9 Dec – vs ABL Stallions (12 noon)

11 Dec – Lake City Panthers (12 noon)

12 Dec – Engro Dolphins (3.30pm)

15 Dec – UMT Markhors (3.30pm)

17 Dec – ABL Stallions (12 noon)

19 Dec – Lake City Panthers (12 noon)

20 Dec – Engro Dolphins (3.30pm).