Lake City Panthers triumph over Engro Dolphins

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Lake City Panthers secured a convincing six-wicket victory against Engro Dolphins in the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The win marked Panthers' third success in the tournament, while the Dolphins suffered their fifth consecutive defeat.

After winning the toss, the Panthers invited the Dolphins to bat first. Struggling from the outset, the Dolphins managed only 106 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The top order crumbled under pressure, with Sahibzada Farhan departing for a duck in the very first over, handling over his wicket to Ali Raza. Imad Butt then delivered a double blow in the next over, dismissing Muhammad Huraira and Umar Amin for 0 and 4 runs, respectively.

Wasim Junior added to the Dolphins' woes by removing Mirza Tahir Baig for 19 in his first over. The Dolphins could not recover after losing four wickets for just 31 runs. Skipper Faheem Ashraf (25), Muhammad Ikhlaq (19), and Qasim Akram (14) were the only notable contributors.

Wasim Junior starred with the ball, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs, while Imad Butt and Arfat Minhas picked up two wickets each.

Chasing a modest target of 107, the Panthers faced early trouble, losing three wickets for just 14 runs. Umar Siddiq (5), Mubasir Khan, and captain Shadab Khan fell cheaply, leaving the team reeling. However, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai played a match-winning knock, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 39 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes. He shared an 82-run partnership with Danish Aziz, who contributed a steady 38 runs off 33 balls with 3 fours and a six.

Arfat Minhas also chipped in with 11 not out, as the Panthers achieved the target in 15 overs with six wickets in hand. Ehsanullah and Sameen Gul bowled well for the Dolphins, taking two wickets each.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was named Player of the Match for his exceptional half-century under pressure.

In Tuesday's match, ABL Stallions will face Noorpur Lions.