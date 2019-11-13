UrduPoint.com
Lakers Beat Suns To Cement Western Conference Lead

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:57 PM

Lakers beat Suns to cement Western Conference lead

The Los Angeles Lakers won against the Phoenix Suns 123-115 on Tuesday to remain on top in the Western Conference standings. Lakers power forward Anthony Davis scored 24 points and had 12 rebounds in the Phoenix

Davis' team mate LeBron James tallied 19 points and 11 assists. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma gained 23 points against the Suns.

Davis' team mate LeBron James tallied 19 points and 11 assists. Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma gained 23 points against the Suns.

The Suns pair Ricky Rubio and Devin Booker produced 21 points each. Rubio also made 10 assists meanwhile Booker had nine. Home team's center Aron Baynes scored 20 points.

The NBA heavyweights Golden State Warriors from Oakland bottomed the standings as the Lakers have been encouraged to fight for the NBA title this season.

The Lakers had 8-2 win/loss record meanwhile the Warriors won two games but lost nine.

In the other game of the night, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-97 as there was a Turkish duel between Cavaliers' Cedi Osman and Furkan Korkmaz of 76ers. Osman scored four points while Korkmaz produced 10 against the Cavaliers. The 76ers star Joel Embiid played a heroic role for the win, tallying 27 points and 16 rebounds.

