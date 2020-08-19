Lakers, Bucks stumble out of gate in NBA playoff openers

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A pair of eighth-seeded teams delivered stunning upsets in their playoff openers on Tuesday as the Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic surprised the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points as the Trail Blazers toppled the West's number one seeded Lakers 100-93 and Nikola Vucevic tallied 35 points as the Magic defeated the East's top seeded Bucks 122-110 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

"Every time we have played since we have been here, it is like a playoff game," said Lillard. "So that prepared us for a game like this." The last time both NBA top seeds lost their playoff openers was 2003 when the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons stumbled out of the gate.

Game two is Thursday in Orlando, Florida Lillard drained several long three-pointers including one from 36 feet with just over three minutes left to break a 89-89 tie. Three-pointers are something he has been working on in practice.

"In the summer when I step away, I try to find ways I can improve my game," Lillard said.

"Playing further out was major part what I wanted to add to my game. It is starting to show. I am just reaping the benefits of the work I put in."CJ McCollum had 21 points and Bosnian Jusuf Nurkic scored 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Blazers, who made 13 of 34 three-pointers. Carmelo Anthony added 11 points and 10 rebounds.