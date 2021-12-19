UrduPoint.com

Lakers Centre Davis To Miss Four Weeks With Knee Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Los Angeles Lakers centre Anthony Davis suffered a sprained left knee and will miss at least four weeks of the season, the NBA club announced on Saturday.

The Lakers said Davis will be re-evaluated in about a month.

Davis injured the knee Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The injury happened when Davis collided with Timberwolves defender Jaden McDaniels after taking a pass from Laker teammate LeBron James. Davis also left the game for a brief time earlier after twisting his ankle.

He had nine points in 20 minutes of playing time when he went down.

Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 27 games this season.

