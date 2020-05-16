UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lakers Howard Mourning The Loss Of His Son's Mother

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Lakers Howard mourning the loss of his son's mother

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Former number one NBA draft pick Dwight Howard says he is struggling to cope after the recent death of his six-year-old son's mother.

Melissa Rios, who was 31, died on March 27 after having an epileptic seizure at her home in Calabasas, California, Howard said.

Howard attended the funeral last month in Reno, Nevada then returned to his off-season home in Georgia with his son.

"It's extremely difficult for me to try to understand how to talk to my son, who's six years old, just about the whole situation," Howard said told reporters in a conference call on Friday.

"Something I've never experienced. So I wouldn't know how to talk to my son about it.

So just with him being here and stuff like that, it's kind of given me some extra life." The Lakers role player has five children with five different women, and has been in and out of the courts in battles over child support and custody.

Howard said Friday he was texting Rios about her coming to Georgia when he learned she had died.

"There was no way I could not be there for my son and even for her family," Howard said. "I definitely would've felt like that would've been bad. She deserves and he would deserve better if I didn't do that."Howard was averaging 7.5 points per game with the Los Angeles Lakers when the NBA season was shut down March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Died Los Angeles Reno Georgia Turkish Lira March Women Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

9 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

7 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

7 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.