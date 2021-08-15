UrduPoint.com

Lakhvi, Hummera Elected PBA President, Secretary

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Lakhvi, Hummera elected PBA President, Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi and Miss Hummera Mughal have been elected unopposed President and Secretary General of the Punjab Baseball Association (PBA) respectively.

In the Elective General Council Meeting of Punjab Baseball Association, the election of new office bearers was carried out in which Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi was elected as unopposed President of the Association while Miss Hummera Mughal was elected as the Secretary General, said a press release issued here.

An Elective General Council Meeting of Punjab Baseball Association was held in Bahria Town Lahore under the Chairmanship of Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the affiliated Divisions of Punjab including Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Miss Hummera Mughal, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed (Lahore), Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi (Sahiwal), Mussadiq Hanif (Gujranwala), Jamil Kamran (Multan), Syed Aaqib Shirazi and Zohra Naseem Shah (Faisalabad), Shabbar Raza. (Rawalpindi), Bilal Mustafa (Bahawalpur), Husnain Raza (Sargodha), Haroon Saeed (DG Khan), Zafar Hussain Warraich (Umpiring Association) and Nadeem Sajjad Shah (Coaching Association). While Tariq Nadeem represented Pakistan Federation Baseball, Zahid Mehmood Rana represented Punjab Olympic Association and Abdul Sattar represented sports board Punjab.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted with recitation from the Holy Quran and Syed Fakhr Ali Shah briefed the House on the agenda of the meeting.

Fatiha was offered for Syed Khawar Shah (late), former President of Punjab Baseball Association. The House approved the Last Minutes of the General Council Meeting and elected an unopposed Executive Committee for the next four years comprising which comprise Muhammad Hamoo?d Lakhvi President, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah Senior Vice President, Miss Hummera Mughal Secretary General, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed Treasurer, Muhammad Jamil Kamran, Husnain Raza, Dr.

Shaheen Gulraiz, Syed Shabar Raza Vice Presidents, Musaddiq Hanif, Zafar Hussain Waraich, Bilal Mustafa, Zohra Naseem Shah Members at Large.

After the election, newly elected President Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi thanked the members and assured that all possible steps would be taken to promote baseball in the province. He said that everyone must work together for the development of the game and should try to bring in new talent from their areas.

After the election, the regular proceedings of the General Council meeting chaired by Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi began and many decisions were made.

The 24th National Baseball Championship was being held in September in Rawalpindi. Regarding the selection and training camp of the Punjab team for the preparation of the best team, the General Council directed the members of all the divisions to find the best baseball players in their respective areas.

It was decided in the meeting that National Baseball Coaching Seminar and National Baseball Umpiring Seminar should be held in Punjab under the supervision of Punjab Baseball Association. The final approval of which would be taken at the next executive committee meeting.

The final approval to hold the 16th National Women's Baseball Championship in Punjab would also be taken in the forthcoming Executive Committee meeting.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Turkish Lira September Women Olympics All From Best

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 reco ..

UAE announces 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 1,419 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

36 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

RAK Ruler receives Korean Consul-General

36 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence appoints new Provost

2 hours ago
 ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.