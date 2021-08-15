Lakhvi, Hummera elected PBA President, Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi and Miss Hummera Mughal have been elected unopposed President and Secretary General of the Punjab Baseball Association (PBA) respectively.

In the Elective General Council Meeting of Punjab Baseball Association, the election of new office bearers was carried out in which Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi was elected as unopposed President of the Association while Miss Hummera Mughal was elected as the Secretary General, said a press release issued here.

An Elective General Council Meeting of Punjab Baseball Association was held in Bahria Town Lahore under the Chairmanship of Syed Fakhar Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the affiliated Divisions of Punjab including Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, Miss Hummera Mughal, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed (Lahore), Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi (Sahiwal), Mussadiq Hanif (Gujranwala), Jamil Kamran (Multan), Syed Aaqib Shirazi and Zohra Naseem Shah (Faisalabad), Shabbar Raza. (Rawalpindi), Bilal Mustafa (Bahawalpur), Husnain Raza (Sargodha), Haroon Saeed (DG Khan), Zafar Hussain Warraich (Umpiring Association) and Nadeem Sajjad Shah (Coaching Association). While Tariq Nadeem represented Pakistan Federation Baseball, Zahid Mehmood Rana represented Punjab Olympic Association and Abdul Sattar represented sports board Punjab.

The proceedings of the meeting were conducted with recitation from the Holy Quran and Syed Fakhr Ali Shah briefed the House on the agenda of the meeting.

Fatiha was offered for Syed Khawar Shah (late), former President of Punjab Baseball Association. The House approved the Last Minutes of the General Council Meeting and elected an unopposed Executive Committee for the next four years comprising which comprise Muhammad Hamoo?d Lakhvi President, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah Senior Vice President, Miss Hummera Mughal Secretary General, Sheikh Mazhar Ahmed Treasurer, Muhammad Jamil Kamran, Husnain Raza, Dr.

Shaheen Gulraiz, Syed Shabar Raza Vice Presidents, Musaddiq Hanif, Zafar Hussain Waraich, Bilal Mustafa, Zohra Naseem Shah Members at Large.

After the election, newly elected President Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi thanked the members and assured that all possible steps would be taken to promote baseball in the province. He said that everyone must work together for the development of the game and should try to bring in new talent from their areas.

After the election, the regular proceedings of the General Council meeting chaired by Muhammad Hamood Lakhvi began and many decisions were made.

The 24th National Baseball Championship was being held in September in Rawalpindi. Regarding the selection and training camp of the Punjab team for the preparation of the best team, the General Council directed the members of all the divisions to find the best baseball players in their respective areas.

It was decided in the meeting that National Baseball Coaching Seminar and National Baseball Umpiring Seminar should be held in Punjab under the supervision of Punjab Baseball Association. The final approval of which would be taken at the next executive committee meeting.

The final approval to hold the 16th National Women's Baseball Championship in Punjab would also be taken in the forthcoming Executive Committee meeting.