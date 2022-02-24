Lakki Marwat upset South Waziristan in thrilling Tribal Games Basketball

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Lakki Marwat sub-division upset strong South Waziristan team in the quarter-finals of the Basketball event part of the ongoing Tribal Games at different venues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tribal Youth enthusiastically participated in six different Games, part of the Tribal Games being played at different venues and among these Games the most thrilling matches of the basketball continued at Qayyum sports Complex wherein Lakki Marwat upset the strong South Waziristan team in a closely contestant encounter of the quarter-finals.

Besides other matches, several matches in volleyball, basketball, football and kabaddi have been decided. In volleyball, Kohat defeated Orakzai by 25-19, 15-25 and 25-21, Bannu recorded victory against host Peshawar in a thrilling match by 25-17, 25-18 and 29-27. The last set was so thrilling wherein both teams stretched to 29-27 and struggled hard for a single point. The sitting spectators also enjoyed the matches.

In the other matches of the Volleyball event being played at Islamia College University court Khyber defeated South Waziristan 25-23, 25-23 and 25-19. Bajaur beat Lakki Marwat sub-division by 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21.

In basketball, Lakki Marwat defeated South Waziristan in a thrilling match by 51-49. Both Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan players played well and raided on each other side with some fine baskets were also witnessed, South Waziristan was leading by the first, second and third quarters but failed to click in the last and fourth quarter where Lakki players matched into victory.

In another match North Waziristan stunned sub-division Peshawar 35-31 in another thrilling match, Bajaur defeated North Waziristan by 45-38 and Kohat defeated Bannu 33-22. In the football event being played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, Sub-Division Peshawar defeated Sub-Division Dera Ismail Khan by tennis goal margin 7-0, Sub-Division Lakki Marwat defeated Mohmand 3-0, Sub-Division Peshawar defeated Orakzai 5-0.

In Kabaddi being played at District Mohmand, Sub-Division Kohat defeated North Waziristan by 31-22. Tank recorded victory against Kurram 38-29, Bajaur sub-division Bannu 41-38, Orakzai sub-division Peshawar 35-19, while in hockey played at Astro-Turf of Islamia College University sub-division Kohat defeated Bajaur 6-1, North Waziristan sub-division Peshawar. Defeated by 2-0.