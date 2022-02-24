UrduPoint.com

Lakki Marwat Upset South Waziristan In Thrilling Tribal Games Basketball

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 24, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Lakki Marwat upset South Waziristan in thrilling Tribal Games Basketball

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Lakki Marwat sub-division upset strong South Waziristan team in the quarter-finals of the Basketball event part of the ongoing Tribal Games at different venues across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tribal Youth enthusiastically participated in six different Games, part of the Tribal Games being played at different venues and among these Games the most thrilling matches of the basketball continued at Qayyum sports Complex wherein Lakki Marwat upset the strong South Waziristan team in a closely contestant encounter of the quarter-finals.

Besides other matches, several matches in volleyball, basketball, football and kabaddi have been decided. In volleyball, Kohat defeated Orakzai by 25-19, 15-25 and 25-21, Bannu recorded victory against host Peshawar in a thrilling match by 25-17, 25-18 and 29-27. The last set was so thrilling wherein both teams stretched to 29-27 and struggled hard for a single point. The sitting spectators also enjoyed the matches.

In the other matches of the Volleyball event being played at Islamia College University court Khyber defeated South Waziristan 25-23, 25-23 and 25-19. Bajaur beat Lakki Marwat sub-division by 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21.

In basketball, Lakki Marwat defeated South Waziristan in a thrilling match by 51-49. Both Lakki Marwat and South Waziristan players played well and raided on each other side with some fine baskets were also witnessed, South Waziristan was leading by the first, second and third quarters but failed to click in the last and fourth quarter where Lakki players matched into victory.

In another match North Waziristan stunned sub-division Peshawar 35-31 in another thrilling match, Bajaur defeated North Waziristan by 45-38 and Kohat defeated Bannu 33-22. In the football event being played at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar, Sub-Division Peshawar defeated Sub-Division Dera Ismail Khan by tennis goal margin 7-0, Sub-Division Lakki Marwat defeated Mohmand 3-0, Sub-Division Peshawar defeated Orakzai 5-0.

In Kabaddi being played at District Mohmand, Sub-Division Kohat defeated North Waziristan by 31-22. Tank recorded victory against Kurram 38-29, Bajaur sub-division Bannu 41-38, Orakzai sub-division Peshawar 35-19, while in hockey played at Astro-Turf of Islamia College University sub-division Kohat defeated Bajaur 6-1, North Waziristan sub-division Peshawar. Defeated by 2-0.

Related Topics

Football Hockey Tennis Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Kabaddi Fine Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat Tank Event Click Court

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

2 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

2 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

2 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

2 hours ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

2 hours ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>