Lampard Focused On Finishing Third Rather Than Crowning Liverpool

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:29 PM

Lampard focused on finishing third rather than crowning Liverpool

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will happily play a part in crowning Liverpool champions for the first time in 30 years, but only because it would mean his side have taken points from Manchester City on Thursday.

Should Liverpool beat Crystal Palace on Wednesday, City will need to win at Stamford Bridge to keep the title race alive for another week before they host Liverpool on July 2.

Chelsea are in need of the points themselves to cement their place in the top four, with Lampard keen to catch Leicester in third before the season is over.

"I have had absolutely no thought of Liverpool's situation, it makes no odds to us at all," said Lampard.

"We respect Liverpool and Manchester City as two fantastic teams, in the last two to three seasons they've been dominant, but we can only look at what this match means for us.

" Chelsea famously played a big part on the night Leicester clinched the league in the 2015/16 season, coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Tottenham in what became dubbed "The Battle of the Bridge" after nine of the Spurs side were booked.

"I don't think you can compare a Chelsea-Tottenham game to potentially stop Tottenham winning the league," added Lampard on the rivalry between the London sides.

"I am aware of the situation, but I can only focus on us.

"We have a job to do and our job is to go up against one of the best teams in the world over the last few seasons and try to get a result."

