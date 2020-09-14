Chelsea coach Frank Lampard says he is amused rather than annoyed by Jurgen Klopp's criticism of his summer spending, pointing out that Liverpool splashed the cash on the road to Premier League glory

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Chelsea coach Frank Lampard says he is amused rather than annoyed by Jurgen Klopp's criticism of his summer spending, pointing out that Liverpool splashed the cash on the road to Premier League glory.

Lampard has invested around �200 million ($257 million) on Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, with Thiago Silva arriving on a free transfer and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy reportedly set to join from Rennes.

By contrast, Klopp has added only Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas to his league-winning squad so far.

Lampard, whose side begin their campaign away at Brighton on Monday, said any owner needed huge resources to compete in the Premier League.

"I was less annoyed with it, I found it more, slightly amusing, I would say," he said, referring to Klopp's comments.

"Because I think when you talk about the owners of clubs I don't think it matters what line of business they come from, we're talking about some very wealthy owners of clubs in the Premier League."