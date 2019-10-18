UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lampard Unhappy With France Over Kante Injury

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:40 PM

Lampard unhappy with France over Kante injury

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has taken a swipe at France boss Didier Deschamps after N'Golo Kante was injured on international duty

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has taken a swipe at France boss Didier Deschamps after N'Golo Kante was injured on international duty.

Kante will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle on Saturday after the midfielder suffered a groin injury last week.

The 28-year-old sustained the problem while warming up for France's Euro 2020 qualifier with Iceland on Friday.

But instead of being allowed to return to London to be assessed by Chelsea's medical team, Kante stayed with the France squad and watched from the bench when they faced Turkey the following Monday.

Lampard is unhappy that Deschamps and the French Football Federation failed to let Kante leave.

"N'Golo's not fit, he had a small groin issue in the warm-up to the first international game for France," Lampard told reporters on Friday.

"We didn't get him back until after the second game and he's not fit for Saturday.

"After the first game when he pulled out, he then had a fitness test the day before the second game, it was clear that he couldn't play.

"He then sat on the bench on the evening of the game, so that's not communication." Deschamps had previously risked angering Lampard by suggesting Chelsea's France forward Olivier Giroud is not getting enough playing time at Stamford Bridge.

But Lampard was far more frustrated with the communication breakdown over Kante, who was also unavailable for France in September because of an ankle injury that sidelined him for four Chelsea games.

"Before the international break, I know Didier Deschamps mentioned in jest a little bit about Olivier Giroud and that was obviously quite light-hearted and I get it, we all have our selection problems and he had his in the two games," Lampard said.

"But the Kante one was not a laughing matter because we communicated before the last international break he was injured so couldn't go.

"Let's think what benefits the player, he didn't go, we both agreed on that. That's how things should work.

"I understand when players are on international duty they are their player as such, but it was quite clear he wasn't fit to play." - Christensen blow - Lampard suffered another injury blow this week, with Denmark centre-back Andreas Christensen ruled out for a fortnight.

"Andreas Christensen has got a hamstring injury which will see him out for probably the next two weeks," Lampard said.

Four of Lampard's players -- Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount -- were with England in Bulgaria on Monday for the Euro 2020 qualifier that was twice stopped due to racism from the home fans.

Lampard, who was part of the national team during a previous trip to Bulgaria marred by racism, said he was pleased with the way England dealt with the toxic atmosphere in Sofia.

"I kind of remember the game (in 2011), I think I was on the bench. I felt what we all felt at the time and maybe we did not speak up enough," he said.

"I think the big progression of Monday night is that the governing body have to take a big step.

"The way the England players and staff dealt with it was really positive. I have spoken to the players, there is not much to say. I am there to support them."

Related Topics

Football Injured Turkey France Newcastle Sofia London Stamford Iceland Bulgaria Denmark Euro September 2020 All From Chelsea Premier League

Recent Stories

Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit to Controversial Yasu ..

6 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 717 cases in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

EOBI serving 25,000 retired officials in Multan re ..

6 minutes ago

Despite having enough food, humanity risks hunger ..

6 minutes ago

Macron says does not want further Brexit delay

10 minutes ago

Sudan peace talks resume after deadlock

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.