UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lampard Won't Rule Out Hudson-Odoi Bayern Move

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Lampard won't rule out Hudson-Odoi Bayern move

Frank Lampard has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi joining Bayern Munich before Monday's transfer deadline

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Frank Lampard has refused to rule out the possibility of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi joining Bayern Munich before Monday's transfer deadline.

European champions Bayern have expressed interest in signing Hudson-Odoi after previously trying to buy him last year.

The 19-year-old made his first Premier League start since February as Chelsea routed Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.

Hudson-Odoi, who struggled with injuries and poor form last season, is understood to favour staying at the Blues.

Lampard has reiterated his desire to keep the youngster, but the Chelsea boss conceded he was not certain the England international would remain at Stamford Bridge.

Asked whether Hudson-Odoi will be at Chelsea beyond the deadline, Lampard told reporters: "There is no definitive answer. By Monday we will know the answer.

"They (Bayern) might have declared their interest, which is one thing, but as I have just said there in terms of the squad, everything that happens by Monday will be things that are firstly good for us as a club.

"Callum is our player and what Callum wants comes into consideration. It has to be right for everybody.

"At the minute I want Callum as part of my squad, especially with what he offered up today and the second half against West Brom. That is where I am at." Hudson-Odoi signed a new five-year contract at Chelsea in September 2019.

But now the German champions have shown strong interest in him again, he could be tempted to leave given Lampard has Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Timo Werner all capable of playing on the flanks.

"I liked Callum's performance today, especially in the second half when he was more aggressive and getting at the full-back on the outside," Lampard said.

"Callum is absolutely part of my plans here. We have Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech injured before Christian came back in today."

Related Topics

Injured Poor German Buy Stamford February September 2019 Christian All Chelsea Bayern Premier League

Recent Stories

UK, EU leaders agree to keep talking in bid for Br ..

3 minutes ago

CDA invites consultancy proposals for flyover at r ..

3 minutes ago

Homemade Bomb Found in Commuter Train in German Ci ..

3 minutes ago

4 students of KMC tested corona positive, girl hot ..

3 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, Fujairah; ..

24 minutes ago

Ganna pink with delight after taking first Giro d' ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.