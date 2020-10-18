Land identification for astro-turf project to be done by next week: Ehsan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta said that the astro-turf project of hockey ground will be built on 80 kanals land fixed at Matti Tal Road.

He said that astro-turf project in the city is sustained as land identification for the project will be done by next week.

Secretary Sports Punjab expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to the city.

He said that 80 kanals land has been selected near land fixed for South Punjab Secretariat at Matti Tal Road.

Secretary Sports took briefing about ongoing sports projects in the district during his visit.

He also paid visit to Qasim Bagh stadium, Damdama, E-Library and gymnasium hall.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum informed the Secretary about sports activities continued at grounds under corona SOPs.

Director Admin Punjab Javed Rasheed, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, district sports officer Adnan Naeem and other officials were also present.