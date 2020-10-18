UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Identification For Astro-turf Project To Be Done By Next Week: Ehsan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Land identification for astro-turf project to be done by next week: Ehsan

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta said that the astro-turf project of hockey ground will be built on 80 kanals land fixed at Matti Tal Road.

He said that astro-turf project in the city is sustained as land identification for the project will be done by next week.

Secretary Sports Punjab expressed these views while talking to media persons during his visit to the city.

He said that 80 kanals land has been selected near land fixed for South Punjab Secretariat at Matti Tal Road.

Secretary Sports took briefing about ongoing sports projects in the district during his visit.

He also paid visit to Qasim Bagh stadium, Damdama, E-Library and gymnasium hall.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum informed the Secretary about sports activities continued at grounds under corona SOPs.

Director Admin Punjab Javed Rasheed, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, district sports officer Adnan Naeem and other officials were also present.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Punjab Visit Road Bagh Media

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

6 minutes ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

6 minutes ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

21 minutes ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

1 hour ago

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Climate and Biodiversity Week ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.