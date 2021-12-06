UrduPoint.com

Lanka Premier League: Sri Lanka Decides To Improve Security Of Pakistani Cricketers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 12:53 PM

The decision has come after Sialkot incident where a mob lynched a Sri Lankan factory worker.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 6th, 2021) Sri-Lanka board has decided to improve the security protocol for Pakistani players and coaches who were taking part in the Lanka Premier League 2021.

The decision has come after the brutal murder of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot.

Lanka Premier League 2021 is Sri-Lanka’s Franchise T20 cricket league.

There are total nine Pakistan cricketers including Muhammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Muhamamd Umar, Wahab Riaz and Sohaib Maqsood besides several coaching staff are the part of the tournament.

Ahmed Shahzad, Anwar Ali, Muhammad Irfan and Usman Shinwari are the other players who are also taking part in Lanka Premier League.

The tournament is being played in Colombo—the capital of Sri Lanka. All the league stage matches will take place at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo while the playoff games are scheduled to take place at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota.

It may be mentioned here that LPL 2021 started in Colombo on December 5, 2021 with a match between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Kings. The tournament will conclude on December 23.

