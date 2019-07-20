UrduPoint.com
Lanka Wins West Asia Baseball Title, Beat Pak In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Lanka wins West Asia baseball title, beat Pak in final

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan 5-4 runs in a thrilling final of 14th West Asia Baseball Cup on Saturday in Colombo.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified for Asian Baseball Championship, said the information made available to APP here by Pakistan Federation Baseball.

Both the teams showed spectacular game and after a tough competition the hosts beat spirited Pakistan. Lanka outplayed Pakistan by 1 run in the ninth and last innings of the match.

Sri Lanka got 1st position, Pakistan 2nd, India 3rd, Iran 4th, Bangladesh 5th and Nepal got 6th in the event which served as the qualifying round for the Asian premier baseball activity.

Pakistan team showed a spectacular game in front of Sri Lankan home crowd but due to 3 runs in first innings and 3 catches from deep fielders of Sri Lankan fielders they lost the match.

Mussadiq Hanif Head Coach Pakistan Team in his post match comments said the team played very well. "We have only 10 days training camp for this event but Sri Lankan team got training for last 6 months for this event. But we are satisfied with the team's performance and will participate in Olympic Qualifying Round with new spirit", he said.

For Pakistan Fazal ur Rehman, Arsalan Jamshaid, Faqir Hussain and Sumair Zawar scored 1 run each.

Pakistani High Commissioner in Colombo, Col. Sajjad Ali, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President PFB, Muhammad Mohsin Khan Team Manager, Mussadiq Hanif Head Coach and Syed Babar Ali Sherazi Coach were also present on Final Match. Muhammad Usman Captain Pakistan and Syed Fakhar Ali Shah Team Leader received the runner-up trophy.

