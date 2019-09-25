Lankan team visit to help resume international cricket: Ehsan Mani

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani said on Tuesday the tour of Sri Lankan team would help in full resumption of international cricket in Pakistan

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani said on Tuesday the tour of Sri Lankan team would help in full resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

"The tour in which the visiting side will be play three one day internationals and similar number of T20 games in a step forward for the revival of international cricket in the country," he said while speaking at the logo unveiling ceremony of the Pak-Lanka series here at the Gadaffi stadium.

Chairman PCB welcomed the visit of the Lankan side and said it is after almost ten years that Lankan side will be visiting Pakistan for a series comprising ODI and T20 matches after terrorists attack on their team way back in 2009. Lankan side also toured Pakistan in October, 2017 to play a T20 match.

"We should not forget that ten years ago an unfortunate incident happened with the Lankan side in our country and now the same team is visiting Pakistan again to support our cricket for that we are thankful to the Sri Lankan cricket board," he asserted.

Ehsan Mani said PCB greatly values its relations and ties with the Lankan cricket Board and it sent Pakistan U19 to Colombo ten days after the terrorists attacks few there to lend support to the Lankan cricket board.

"In today's world no country is seems to be safe of terrorism as a terrifying incident of terrorism happened in New Zealand in recent past," he added.

"We are delighted that the Lankan side will be playing matches in Pakistan, ODI's at Karachi and T20 games at Lahore," he said adding "We anticipate full house will be watching the thrilling cricket." Lankan team will play One-day internationals (all in Karachi): September 27, 29, October 2, T20 internationals (all Lahore): October 5, 7, 9.

Ehsan Mani said Government and the Pakistan Army put in tremendous efforts to ensure the return of international cricket to the country and he acknowledged all efforts.

"We have been making efforts for the last four years to see that international cricket returns to Pakistan and it is going to a memorable moment in our cricket history when Lankan team plays in Pakistan in few days time," he added.

PBC Chief said the visit of the touring side will serve as an inspiration for the other cricket playing nations to visit Pakistan in due course of time to fulfill their international cricket engagements.

He pointed out that Pakistan was playing its international cricket in UAE for past many years in front of empty stadiums and lesser audience and expressed the hope that crowd will throng the stadiums at Karachi and Lahore to give a warm welcome to the return of international cricket in Pakistan.

Ehsan Mani said top security arrangements have been made for the protection and safety of the visiting team.

He praised the contribution of the sponsors in Pak-Lankan series and said they are playing a big role in the development of cricket in Pakistan.

"PCB highly acknowledges the contribution of the sponsors which are supporting the cause of cricket in Pakistan and without their patronage it is very difficult to promote the game," he said.

He said PCB will not be running after the Indian cricket board for the resumption of bilateral cricket ties between the two countries.