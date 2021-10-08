UrduPoint.com

Laporta: I Hoped Messi Would Offer To Play For Free

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 03:53 PM

Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted on Friday he hoped Lionel Messi would change his mind about leaving the club and offer to play for free

Madrid, Oct 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Barcelona president Joan Laporta admitted on Friday he hoped Lionel Messi would change his mind about leaving the club and offer to play for free.

Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in August after Barca decided not to renew the Argentinian's contract due to La Liga's strict salary limits.

"There came a time when both parties saw that it would not be possible. There was disappointment on both sides," Laporta told Catalan radio station RAC1.

"He wanted to stay but they also had a lot of pressure because of the offer they had. They knew if he didn't stay, he would go to PSG."

