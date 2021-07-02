UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Laporta Says Barcelona Talks With Messi 'progressing'

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:39 PM

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressing'

Barcelona's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi "are progressing as expected", club president Joan Laporta told Spanish public television on Friday

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Barcelona's contract negotiations with Lionel Messi "are progressing as expected", club president Joan Laporta told Spanish public television on Friday.

The Argentine superstar, who is currently at the Copa America, became a free agent on Thursday when his last contract with Barcelona expired.

"We want him to stay, Leo wants to stay and we are looking for the best formula," said Laporta.

"We would like it to be concluded as quickly as possible but we know it will take time."Messi, 34, joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old but tried to leave last August, citing a clause in his contract and a club that had had "no project or anything for a long time".

He has inevitably been linked with a series of possible moves, from Manchester City and Paris St-Germain to David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Related Topics

Leo Paris David Barcelona Miami August TV From Best Manchester City

Recent Stories

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

2 minutes ago

'It Reminded Me of 9/11' - Surfside Collapse Witne ..

2 minutes ago

Envoy lauds community role to promote Pak-Afghan p ..

2 minutes ago

Youth allegedly killed his elder brother

2 minutes ago

France denies cover-up over Pacific nuclear tests

6 minutes ago

'No law to curb media freedom', says Governor Punj ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.