UrduPoint.com

Laporte Wins Tour De France Stage 19 As Vingegaard Stays In Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 22, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Laporte wins Tour de France stage 19 as Vingegaard stays in lead

Christophe Laporte became the first Frenchman to win on this year's Tour de France, taking stage 19 at Cahors on Friday, as Jonas Vingegaard maintained his race lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two days left

Cahors, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Christophe Laporte became the first Frenchman to win on this year's Tour de France, taking stage 19 at Cahors on Friday, as Jonas Vingegaard maintained his race lead over defending champion Tadej Pogacar with just two days left.

Laporte, of Jumbo Visma, managed to close a gap from the main peloton to a stubborn escape group around 1km from the line before edging ahead to easily win this largely flat stage.

This was a fifth stage win for Jumbo on the 2022 Tour with Vingegaard and Wout van Aert winning two apiece.

Shortly after leaving the cooler high altitudes of the Pyrenees, an escape crept ahead of a weary peloton as it rolled towards Tarn, with the title pretenders keeping a low profile in the flatlands.

The escape was never allowed to build up a convincing lead but just as the sprint teams looked to have them in their grasp, Laporte leapt across the divide and van Aert dropped behind.

Laporte then hammered over the final 800m, holding the closing sprint pack to a 1sec triumph, as Belgian ace Jasper Philipsen took second.

Vingegaard has a 3min 21sec advantage over Pogacar, who clawed back five seconds Friday, ahead of Saturday's key 41km individual time-trial which will finally settle what has been an edge-of-the -seat struggle for the 2022 title.

Related Topics

France Jasper Van Lead From Race

Recent Stories

Brazil buzzing over potential of its native bees

Brazil buzzing over potential of its native bees

39 seconds ago
 EU to pause crop rotation to help fight food crisi ..

EU to pause crop rotation to help fight food crisis

42 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided parliamentar ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz presided parliamentary party meeting

44 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates woman mou ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz felicitates woman mountaineer

46 seconds ago
 Govt ready to take opposition on board on all impo ..

Govt ready to take opposition on board on all important issues: AJK PM

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court stops police from entering into ..

Lahore High Court stops police from entering into Punjab Assembly

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.