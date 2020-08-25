UrduPoint.com
Lara Terms Azhar's 141 As One The Best-ever Captain's Knocks

Muhammad Rameez 19 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:42 PM

Batting legend Brian Lara has termed Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali's 141-run knock in the ongoing third Test against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, as 'one of the best-ever captain's knocks in modern cricket'

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Batting legend Brian Lara has termed Pakistan Skipper Azhar Ali's 141-run knock in the ongoing third Test against England at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, as 'one of the best-ever captain's knocks in modern cricket'.

Lara heaped praise on Azhar for leading from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 141-run knock in the ongoing third Test and termed it as 'one of the best-ever captain's knocks in modern cricket'.

"Captain Azhar Ali batting to save his country a Test match with no chance of winning [and to play] pretty much dull cricket if he was to achieve it. But quite the opposite I was watching one of the best Test hundreds and rearguard action I have ever seen," wrote Lara in an Instagram post as quoted by cricketpakistan.

com.pk.

Azhar, who'd managed just 38 runs in three previous innings this series, shared a stand of 138 with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan (53).

"Two great partnerships with Fawad Alam and Mohammed Rizwan but Azhar Ali played one of the best captain's knock in modern cricket. I know Trinbago Knight Riders won their CPL match but my remote remained untouched. Well played Azhar Ali. True captain's knock," he added.

During his innings, Azhar became just the fifth Pakistan batsman after Younis Khan, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf to have scored 6,000 Test runs.

