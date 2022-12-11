Largest talent hunt programme underway in schools: DG SBP

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said in a statement on Sunday that the Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab was currently conducting the largest talent hunt programme of the country at all public and private schools.

He said that thousands of children had been selected in the talent hunt programme, in which school trials and games would be organised in the form of clusters. "The games of hockey, gymnastics, volleyball, athletics, table tennis, badminton, archery, handball, cricket, wrestling and martial arts are included in the first phase," he added.

Tariq Qureshi said that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the talent hunt campaign was being conducted at the school level. "In the school games, the competitions will be organised at tehsil, district, division and then at the provincial level," he explained.

He said trials of lakhs of children would be conducted at tehsil, district and division level through talent hunt programme till January 10, 2023. "The school games, inter-division games and provincial competitions will be conducted at different stages of the revolutionary program. The most important component in the talent hunt program is the organization of coaching and training camps".

The DG SBP informed that the expert coaches of the Directorate General of Sports will train the players at the academies established for different sports. "The mega talent hunt campaign has been linked with SBP's Olympic Vision Program. The International Coaches and Exchange Program will help a lot in capacity building of the coaches and players of Punjab," he added.