Larkana Leopard, Korangi Callenges Win By 2-1, 3-1

Muhammad Rameez Published March 26, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Larkana Leopard, Korangi Callenges win by 2-1, 3-1

The tenth match of Sindh Super League was played between Larkana Leopard and Mirpur Khas Eagles under Sports and Youth Affairs department Sindh, which was won by Larkana Leopard by 2-1

The tenth match of Sindh Super League was played between Larkana Leopard and Mirpur Khas Eagles under sports and Youth Affairs department Sindh, which was won by Larkana Leopard by 2-1.

Muhammad Riaz of Mirpur Khas Eagles scored in the 35th minute while Ehsanullah from Larkana Leopard scored two goals in the 50th and 84th minutes of the second half, according to a communique.

The eleventh match was played between Korangi Challenges and West United, which Korangi Challenges won by 3-1. Shoaib Mabrook of West United scored in the 45th + 2nd minute while Hafiz Muhammad Hassan of Korangi Challenges scored in the 7th minute and Shah Jahan scored two goals in the 70th and 90th + 7th minutes.

The football stadium in Lyari has a large number of football fans to cheer on the players.

It is to be noted that Korangi Challenges stands at the first position in Group B withseven points.

