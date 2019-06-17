Last-16 berths up for grabs after Lloyd clears path for holders USA

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :China are among the sides hoping to clinch a place in the last 16 of the women's World Cup on Monday after seeing veteran Carli Lloyd inspire the United States to a 3-0 win over Chile in Paris that cleared the holders' passage to the knockout phase.

Eight places in the last 16 are still up for grabs heading into the final round of group matches, and former runners-up China meet Spain in Le Havre at 1600 GMT with the two teams still hoping to progress from Group B.

Both have beaten tournament debutants South Africa and lost to former champions Germany, and a draw at the Stade Oceane would be enough for each to progress, bearing in mind the four best third-placed teams all go through.

"We want to be in the last 16 and we want to do it by beating China.

We are not wasting any time thinking about what could happen other than what we have to do," said Spain coach Jorge Vilda.

Already through, Germany need only a point against South Africa in Montpellier to secure top spot in the group and thereby avoid any prospect of meeting the USA in the last 16.

Meanwhile, France coach Corinne Diacre is expected to change up her starting XI with the hosts already through ahead of their meeting with Nigeria in Rennes (1900 GMT).

France won 8-0 the last time they faced Nigeria, but the Super Falcons are hoping for a different outcome this time as they target making it out of their group at a World Cup for the first time in 20 years.