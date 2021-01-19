Last date for annual registration of basketball clubs Jan 30: KBA

President Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) Ghulam Muhammad Khan has directed the clubs affiliated to the association to get the form of annual registration from Secretary Tariq Hussain, starting on January 20

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :President Karachi Basketball Association (KBA) Ghulam Muhammad Khan has directed the clubs affiliated to the association to get the form of annual registration from Secretary Tariq Hussain, starting on January 20.

According to a details, the last date of form submission is January 30.

Those who fail to complete the club registration process will not be eligible to play in the Kashmir Cup Basketball Tournament, said a statement on Tuesday.

It also announced that a consultative meeting of the technical officials and members of the association will be chaired by KBA Chairman Amjad Ali Khan on January 22 at 8 pm.