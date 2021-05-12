UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last-gasp Lakers Keep Knicks Waiting For Playoff Berth

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:22 PM

Last-gasp Lakers keep Knicks waiting for playoff berth

Talen Horton-Tucker drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Talen Horton-Tucker drained a clutch three-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime as the Los Angeles Lakers snatched a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Horton-Tucker's 24-foot effort with 21.1 seconds remaining sealed a battling win for the Lakers and prevented the Knicks from clinching their first playoff appearance since 2013.

It was the dramatic final act of a pulsating clash at the Staples Center, which saw the Knicks' former Lakers player Julius Randle dominate for long periods with a 31-point display.

Randle looked to have given the Knicks the edge with a superb three-pointer of his own from 25ft which put the visitors up 99-98 with just over a minute remaining.

But a crucial travelling call against Randle moments later surrendered possession to the Lakers, allowing Horton-Tucker to grab his game-winning late three-pointer.

The victory means the Lakers' faint hopes of securing an automatic playoff place are still alive, with three games remaining.

The Lakers, who were missing the injured LeBron James, are seventh in the Western Conference with 39 wins against 30 defeats. The top six teams advance automatically to the postseason.

Horton-Tucker finished with 13 points while Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers scoring with 23. Anthony Davis added 20 points while Andre Drummond had 16 points with 18 rebounds.

Randle meanwhile was backed by Derrick Rose, who had 27 points.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Andrew Wiggins poured in 38 points as the Golden State Warriors upset the second ranked Phoenix Suns 122-116 in San Francisco.

The Warriors, who downed the Western Conference leaders Utah on Monday, fought back from a 16-point first half deficit to grind out a gutsy win.

Steph Curry had 21 points for the Dubs while Kent Bazemore added 17. Devin Booker led the Phoenix scorers with 34 points while veteran Chris Paul added 24.

Related Topics

Injured San Francisco Los Angeles Phoenix New York Gold From Top

Recent Stories

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

7 minutes ago

Protection of public lives & property of govt top ..

7 minutes ago

Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab

7 minutes ago

US Accuses Russia of Using Antiterror Regulations ..

7 minutes ago

Kazan School Shooter Pleads Guilty - Investigator ..

7 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.