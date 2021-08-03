Last-gasp Mihambo wins Olympic long jump gold

Tokyo, Aug 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's Malaika Mihambo soared to gold in the women's long jump at the Olympics on Tuesday, snatching victory from former champion Brittney Reese with her last leap of the competition.

Mihambo was lying in the bronze medal position ahead of her final jump, but powered down the runway to register a season-best jump of 7.00 metres.

That left 2012 Olympic champion Reese -- who had led the competition with a best jump of 6.97m -- with one final attempt to reclaim the lead.

But the American could only manage 6.84 with her last leap to settle for silver.

Nigeria's Ese Brume took the bronze medal with a best jump of 6.97m.