Last Man Standing Holloway Defends Hurdles Crown After Final Chaos

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Grant Holloway retained his 110m hurdles crown after a chaotic final at the World Championships on Sunday that saw rivals Hansle Parchment and Devon Allen dramatically ruled out of the race.

Holloway, the 2019 gold medallist, made up for his bitterly disappointing Olympic flop in Tokyo last year to take gold in 13.03sec ahead of compatriot Trey Cunningham (13.08sec) and Spain's Asier Martinez, who took bronze in 13.17sec.

The drama of an eagerly anticipated final however all came before Holloway sprinted to victory at Eugene's Hayward Field.

Parchment, who had stunned Holloway to win Olympic gold last year, was the first to fall by the wayside.

The 32-year-old clipped a hurdle during the warm-up and immediately needed treatment for what looked like a right thigh injury.

There was another twist moments later as the remaining hurdlers lined up on the start line.

Allen, the fastest man in the world over the distance this year, was left stunned after being adjudged to have false started by just 0.01sec.

The 27-year-old -- a local favourite competing on the same track where he starred as a college athlete -- tried to protest before trudging down the athlete's tunnel in disappointment.

It marked a bitter end for Allen, who signed for the Philadelphia Eagles as a wide receiver earlier this year and is set to now pursue a career in the NFL.

