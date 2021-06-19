UrduPoint.com
Last-seed Standing Rublev Reaches First Grass Final In Halle

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 08:43 PM

World number seven Andrey Rublev is into his first grass court final on the ATP tour after beating qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the last four at Halle on Saturday

World number seven Andrey Rublev is into his first grass court final on the ATP tour after beating qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the last four at Halle on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Russian was made to work for his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 semi-final victory in just under two hours.

"It's my first final on grass and in Halle," said Rublev, who was the only seed left in the draw from the quarter-finals onwards.

"I think I can play on every surface and I will try my best again tomorrow."In Sunday's final, Rublev will meet either Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, who beat Roger Federer in the second round or Ugo Humbert, who dumped out French Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

More Stories From Sports

