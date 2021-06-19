Last-seed standing Rublev reaches first grass final in Halle

World number seven Andrey Rublev is into his first grass court final on the ATP tour after beating qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the last four at Halle on Saturday

The 23-year-old Russian was made to work for his 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 semi-final victory in just under two hours.

"It's my first final on grass and in Halle," said Rublev, who was the only seed left in the draw from the quarter-finals onwards.

"I think I can play on every surface and I will try my best again tomorrow."In Sunday's final, Rublev will meet either Felix Auger-Aliassime, 20, who beat Roger Federer in the second round or Ugo Humbert, who dumped out French Open semi-finalist Alexander Zverev in the last 16.