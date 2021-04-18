UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Hero Icardi Fires PSG A Point Behind Leaders Lille

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Late hero Icardi fires PSG a point behind leaders Lille

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Mauro Icardi dragged Paris Saint-Germain to within one point of Ligue 1 leaders Lille on Sunday with the last-gasp winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saint-Etienne.

The reigning champions closed the gap on Lille, who could only draw 1-1 with Montpellier on Friday, thanks to Icardi's 95th minute header which saved a win that had looked to have slipped away.

Kylian Mbappe struck twice in quick succession to put PSG ahead after Denis Bouanga had given the away side a shock 78th-minute lead by guiding home Miguel Trauco's cross.

Romain Hamouma thought he had grabbed an improbable point for Saint-Etienne in the second minute of added time when Bouanga's saved shot fell at his feet in front of a gaping goal, giving him an easy tap-in.

But Icardi capped a thrilling last quarter when he met fellow substitute Angel Di Maria's whipped cross with a perfect header three minutes later to spark wild celebrations among the PSG players.

PSG, who had lost their previous three league home matches, are one of four teams in an exciting French title race, with both Monaco and Lyon also having the chance to get closer to Lille later on Sunday.

Third-placed Monaco, who have won their last three Ligue 1 matches scoring 11 goals, can move to within two points of Lille with a win at struggling Bordeaux.

Lyon are a point behind Monaco in fourth and take on relegation-threatened Nantes in Sunday's late match.

Related Topics

Saint-Etienne Nantes Montpellier Lille Bordeaux Lyon Monaco Lead Sunday Race PSG

Recent Stories

28,737 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s counter-terrorism, extremism initiative ..

2 hours ago

Al Fay Park on Reem Island obtains &#039;Go Safe C ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,930 new COVID-19 cases, 1,503 reco ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH expands food distribution operations to 10 c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on I ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.