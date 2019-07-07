UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Late Lorch Goal Stuns Africa Cup Of Nations Hosts Egypt

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

Late Lorch goal stuns Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt

Cairo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Thembinkosi Lorch scored on 85 minutes to give South Africa a stunning 1-0 victory over Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt after a pulsating last-16 clash in Cairo Saturday.

After three woeful group performances, South Africa were rank outsiders against the record seven-time African champions, whose line-up included Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

A seesaw struggle was settled when a swift counterattack allowed Lebo Mothiba to send Lorch through and he fired past goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.

The winners were unrecognisable from the team that struggled in the group stage as they displayed sharpness and desire not previously evident.

South Africa will face arch-rivals Nigeria, who eliminated defending champions Cameroon in Alexandria earlier Saturday, in the quarter-finals.

Salah, who missed some midweek training due to a cold, was generally well policed by a superbly organised South African defence.

Egypt changed three of the side that defeated Uganda to complete Group A with a 100 percent record, five goals scored and none conceded.

Back came defender Mahmoud Alaa, midfielder Tarek Hamed and forward Marwan Mohsen with Baher Elmohamady, Nabil Donga and Ahmed Hassan dropping to the bench.

South Africa made two changes, both in midfield, from the team that lost to Morocco and squeezed into the second round with the worst record of the best four third-place teams.

In came South African Premiership Player of the Season Lorch and fit-again Dean Furman for Thulani Serero and suspended Themba Zwane.

Bafana Bafana (The Boys) had been woeful in all three Group D matches, barely troubling rival defences, and the public and media slammed the negative tactics of coach Stuart Baxter.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Liverpool Alexandria Cairo South Africa Cameroon Morocco Nigeria Uganda Media All From Best Coach Ahmed Hassan Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

8 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

8 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

9 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

9 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

9 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.