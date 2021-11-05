Late power hitting, study bowling guided New Zealand to victory

New Zealand moved above Afghanistan into second spot on the table in Group 2 following a 52-run win over a spirited Namibia in front of a good supporting crowd here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday

SHARJAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :New Zealand moved above Afghanistan into second spot on the table in Group 2 following a 52-run win over a spirited Namibia in front of a good supporting crowd here at the Sharjah cricket Stadium on Friday.

Namibia's organized start with the ball was undone as Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham bludgeoned 67 in a decisive final four overs, finishing unbeaten on 39 and 35 respectively.

The Black Caps bowlers balanced bowling guided the team home to get a qualifying spot in Group 2. Put in to bat, New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell walked out with an aim of building a large total knowing net run rate could be crucial to their qualification hopes. Both played well and added 30 before Guptill sent a low catch to Ruben Trumpelmann at mid-off as David Wiese struck with the first ball of the fifth over.

Mitchell followed his partner back to the pavilion just after the powerplay as he misjudged a delivery from Bernard Scholtz and skied to Michael van Lingen at cover. At the halfway stage of their innings, New Zealand were going at just over a run a ball as the Namibian bowlers kept the Blackcaps to 62 for two.

Kane Williamson's side were further restricted by World Cup debutant Karl Birkenstock, whose two overs cost just nine, and New Zealand were 81 for three when the Black Caps skipper chopped on against his opposite number Gerhard Erasmus for 28.

Birkenstock and Erasmus then combined to dismiss Devon Conway, Erasmus with a pin-point accurate throw to the non-striker's end where Birkenstock whipped off the bails in the crucial time. Erasmus's good work was then slightly undone as he conceded 14 off his final over, ending with figures of one for 22.

It was the same story for the usual grace David Wiese, JJ Smit and Trumpelmann as New Zealand accelerated at the death to end on 163 for four, Neesham and Phillips putting on 76 for the fifth wicket.

In reply, Namibia started progressively as openers Stephan Baard and van Lingen went at a run a ball through the power play but just as van Lingen looked to be getting settled, Neesham bowled him for 25.

Baard went in the next over, bowled by Mitchell Santner, before Ish Sodhi got the key wicket of Gerhard Erasmus as Namibia fell to 56 for three at the halfway mark. Crucially, Wiese was now at the middle and before long he saw a powerful drive off Sodhi deflected on to the bowler's forehead; having been cleared to continue, the spinner saw his third over cost 15 as Wiese and Zane Green showed no mercy by each smashing him for six.

Wiese could do no more damage, however, as Tim Southee trapped him lbw and he had to depart for 16 off 17 balls. While New Zealand had accelerated in the 17th over, Namibia stuttered as Trent Boult restricted them to just four runs before Southee got another wicket, Boult providing a safe pair of hands to dismiss Green for 23.

Boult then claimed two scalps in his final over as both Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Craig Williams had to depart for second-ball ducks. Milne conceded just five from the final over as Namibia finished on 111 for seven to see New Zealand move to second and Kane Williamson became the Black Caps most successful T20I captain.

Scores in brief New Zealand beat Namibia at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah by 52 runs. New Zealand 163/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39 not out; Jimmy Neesham 35 not out; Bernard Scholtz 1/15, Gerhard Erasmus 1/22).

Namibia 111/7 in 20 overs (Michael van Lingen 25, Zane Green 23; Tim Southee 2/15, Trent Boult 2/20) Player of the Match: Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)