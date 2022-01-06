Late start at Wanderers after rain frustrates South Africa and India

Rain prevented any play before tea on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday

Johannesburg, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Rain prevented any play before tea on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

But persistent drizzle cleared in mid-afternoon and play was due to start at 3.

45pm South African time (1345 GMT), with 34 overs to be bowled as well as a possible extra half hour.

The match was evenly poised with South Africa, who reached 118 for two at the close of play on Wednesday, needing another 122 runs to reach a target of 240.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.