UrduPoint.com

Late Start At Wanderers After Rain Frustrates South Africa And India

Muhammad Rameez Published January 06, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Late start at Wanderers after rain frustrates South Africa and India

Rain prevented any play before tea on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday

Johannesburg, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Rain prevented any play before tea on the fourth day of the second Test between South Africa and India at the Wanderers Stadium on Thursday.

But persistent drizzle cleared in mid-afternoon and play was due to start at 3.

45pm South African time (1345 GMT), with 34 overs to be bowled as well as a possible extra half hour.

The match was evenly poised with South Africa, who reached 118 for two at the close of play on Wednesday, needing another 122 runs to reach a target of 240.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Related Topics

India Lead South Africa

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

17 minutes ago
 South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, al-A ..

South African Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, al-Attiyah retains lead

1 minute ago
 360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

360 new corona cases reported in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Co ..

Papadakis, Cizeron withdraw from Europeans over Covid-19 fears

1 minute ago
 France urges 'moderation' from all sides in Kazakh ..

France urges 'moderation' from all sides in Kazakhstan: foreign minister

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, infects 895, including 95 of Omicron variant: Murad Sha ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.