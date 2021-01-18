Latest sports facilities to be proved to youth: DC Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Tawar has said that provision of international standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Tawar has said that provision of international standard sports facilities to youth was needed to involve them in healthy activities.

While visiting the Sukkur Sports Complex here on Monday, he said that the district administration is committed to provide the latest sports facilities to our youth.

DC further said that they are earmarking sufficient amount for the renovation of sports complex and ground in the district.

He announced that one week long sports youth convention will be organized in Sukkur adding that government and allied, latest equipment will be provided for the educational institutions's youth.

Director Youth Affairs should utilise all the available resources to provide standard and enhanced sports and recreational facilities to youth and athletes for active participation in sports activities.

He said that various projects for promotion of sports and to provide international standard sports facilities to youth were either completed.