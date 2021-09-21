New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tom Latham on Tuesday expressed disappointment at missing a "historic moment" after his team were forced to abandon their first cricket tour of Pakistan in 18 years

The Kiwis called off the tour over a security threat on Friday -- the same day they were due to play the first one-day international in Rawalpindi.

"To be part of that was going to be something special, but obviously things changed, and New Zealand Cricket acted pretty swiftly along with the people on the ground in Pakistan," said Latham in an interview released by New Zealand Cricket.

Latham said his counterpart, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, had been very excited about the tour.